Man's body found on railroad tracks
Authorities found the body of a Paragould man reported missing Tuesday on train tracks near Trumann on Wednesday morning, Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said. A Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway crew reported locating the body on its tracks east of Trumann at 5:08 a.m. Deputies identified the body as Marvin Hughes Jones, 74, of Paragould.
