Bring on the blues at HS Craft Beer Festival
Lift a cold one or two this Saturday, May 20, at the third annual Hot Springs Craft Beer Festival , and you'll be supporting the Spa City Blues Society . Brewers from Little Rock, North Little Rock, Fayetteville, Bentonville, Springdale, Rogers, Benton, Cabot, Bonnerdale, Paris, Paragould and, yes, Big Flat will be supplying the craft suds along with out-of-state vendors; Hot Springs eateries will supply the grub.
