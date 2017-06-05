Bank to close branch this summer

Monday May 22 Read more: KAIT-TV

BROOKLAND, AR - A Southern Bank branch in Brookland will be closing its doors July 31. Bank officials announced that the branch on West Smith Street is closing, with customers being able to use bank branches in Jonesboro and Paragould. The bank has 35 locations in Arkansas and Missouri.

