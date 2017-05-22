Road project bids approved in 4 counties

Road project bids approved in 4 counties

Thursday Apr 27

Region 8 News Desk - On Thursday, the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department announced bid approval for road projects in four counties. The following has been approved by the Arkansas State Highway Commission: Clay County Resurface 1.9 miles of U.S. Highway 67, starting at Corning and continuing westward.

