Nation-Now 34 mins ago 10:28 a.m.Dozens of snakes dumped in Arkansas Walmart parking lot
There are 1 comment on the KIII story from Thursday Apr 27, titled Nation-Now 34 mins ago 10:28 a.m.Dozens of snakes dumped in Arkansas Walmart parking lot. In it, KIII reports that:
Shoppers at a Walmart in Arkansas got an unwanted surprised over the weekend when they found dozens of snakes in the parking lot, according to police. The Paragould Police department was called to the Walmart in Paragould, Ark., Sunday after concerned shoppers noticed a pile of snakes, KAIT-TV reported .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KIII.
|
#1 Thursday Apr 27
who would do that
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Paragould Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garrett's law-what do you know? (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Rhonda-my real name
|32
|It's time for paragould to wake up
|4 hr
|Guest
|37
|Is Megan Emmons a Ho? (Oct '08)
|5 hr
|Thatmegreen
|11
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|BARNEYII
|36,050
|Women
|7 hr
|Wetsex51
|6
|Looking for a place to rent
|7 hr
|Jake
|2
|gct no shame
|9 hr
|guest
|3
Find what you want!
Search Paragould Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC