Proposed HUD cutback worries officials in state
Proposed budget cuts released Thursday morning by the White House have caused some hand-wringing among public housing officials in Arkansas, who noted a 13.2 percent proposed cut for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. President Donald Trump's 2018 budget requests $40.7 billion in discretionary funding for HUD, a $6.2 billion decrease from 2017 -- a deduction the White House called a "commitment to fiscal responsibility."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Paragould Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|brooke patterson (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|And old friend
|7
|hason boling (May '15)
|3 hr
|And old friend
|7
|Chelsea and josh jackson
|4 hr
|And old friend
|5
|john smith (Aug '14)
|4 hr
|Right winger
|11
|danielle Jackson (Aug '13)
|4 hr
|Dani
|59
|Mike Jackson would Whip Algers (Oct '08)
|4 hr
|Dani
|41
|JP Grooms proposed 500 gal per mo for constables
|6 hr
|XYZ
|43
|how to pass hair follicle test in 3 hours (Feb '12)
|Mar 14
|Pouty
|926
Find what you want!
Search Paragould Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC