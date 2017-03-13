Proposed HUD cutback worries officials in state

Proposed budget cuts released Thursday morning by the White House have caused some hand-wringing among public housing officials in Arkansas, who noted a 13.2 percent proposed cut for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. President Donald Trump's 2018 budget requests $40.7 billion in discretionary funding for HUD, a $6.2 billion decrease from 2017 -- a deduction the White House called a "commitment to fiscal responsibility."

