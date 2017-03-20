Project to meet growing needs
PARAGOULD, AR - A $4.5 million project in Greene County is one step closer to happening after a vote this week by the Paragould City Council. The Paragould City Council approved a resolution to rezone seven acres of land between U.S. 49 North and Highway 135 on Theil Road for housing units for the elderly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
Add your comments below
Paragould Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unruly kids!
|1 hr
|Right winger
|22
|Anyone know Lindsey wright?
|3 hr
|Guest
|1
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|Truth
|34,225
|Are humans the lowest life form on Earth ?
|5 hr
|kennie23
|8
|F**k Trump F**k Hillary
|6 hr
|kennie23
|8
|Jennifer Gibbs
|8 hr
|John Rambo
|29
|Dope Dealers at B Street
|8 hr
|Guest
|1
|how to pass hair follicle test in 3 hours (Feb '12)
|8 hr
|HeyYou
|929
Find what you want!
Search Paragould Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC