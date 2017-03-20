Project to meet growing needs

Project to meet growing needs

Tuesday Mar 14

PARAGOULD, AR - A $4.5 million project in Greene County is one step closer to happening after a vote this week by the Paragould City Council. The Paragould City Council approved a resolution to rezone seven acres of land between U.S. 49 North and Highway 135 on Theil Road for housing units for the elderly.

Paragould, AR

