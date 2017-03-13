Police investigate death of man found...

Police investigate death of man found in ditch

PARAGOULD, AR - Police are investigating the death of a Paragould man after juveniles found a body in a ditch. Detective Jack Hailey with the Paragould Police Department tells Region 8 News some kids were riding their bikes home and found the body in a ditch between South 5th Street and 7th Street Friday night, March 10. Hailey said the man has been identified as a 45-year-old Paragould resident.

