Man, woman killed in separate AR crashes
JONESBORO, AR - Two people died over the weekend in separate crashes around Arkansas. One crash happened on U.S. 62/412 in Baxter County Saturday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paragould Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Myranda Ogles (Jan '16)
|47 min
|guest
|2
|JP Grooms proposed 500 gal per mo for constables
|1 hr
|Lol
|33
|Unruly kids!
|2 hr
|Guest
|3
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Now_What-
|34,078
|Blacks dominate television commercials (Nov '15)
|2 hr
|XYZ
|32
|clatfelters
|3 hr
|Questioned
|4
|Tameika at anchor
|7 hr
|Relative
|5
Find what you want!
Search Paragould Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC