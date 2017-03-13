Donations to help police department i...

Donations to help police department in critical situations

PARAGOULD, AR - The Paragould Police Department recently received donations to help trauma victims and victims of cardiac arrest. Lt. Scott Snyder with PPD said Friday the Emergency Room and EMS staff at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould donated the first-aid gear to each officer in the department.

