Arkansas jail inmate found dead in ce...

Arkansas jail inmate found dead in cemetery

1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

State police officials are investigating the death of Christopher A. Daniels, 22, who was found at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Linwood Cemetery on Kingshighway Highway and Linwood Drive. State police spokesman Bill Sadler said Daniels had been operating an all-terrain vehicle inside the cemetery before he died.

