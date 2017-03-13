Arkansas jail inmate found dead in cemetery
State police officials are investigating the death of Christopher A. Daniels, 22, who was found at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Linwood Cemetery on Kingshighway Highway and Linwood Drive. State police spokesman Bill Sadler said Daniels had been operating an all-terrain vehicle inside the cemetery before he died.
