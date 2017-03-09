Arkansas considers banning videos sho...

Arkansas considers banning videos showing officers killed

There are 2 comments on the Log Cabin Democrat story from Thursday Mar 9, titled Arkansas considers banning videos showing officers killed. In it, Log Cabin Democrat reports that:

In this Jan. 31, 2017, photo, Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson is interviewed outside the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., about a bill that would prohibit the general release of videotape depicting the death of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty. A recording of a Trumann officer being shot dead in 2011 continues to pop up in social media feeds of the officer's family nearly six years later.

guest

Jonesboro, AR

#1 Thursday Mar 9
good idea
XYZ

Paragould, AR

#2 Thursday Mar 9
What about the millions of videos of non-LEO being killed or LEO killing innocents? Why do cops cry so much? If they don't want a dangerous job then don't apply if you're a coward. Plenty of jobs are far more dangerous regardless. They're not heros. They're not soldiers. They're a plain civilians with a power trip shove up its ass and an ego that is coming out of their ears.

This video was made in a public space using public equipment. Another great idea from Arkansas. You can't censor the internet. I could push these packets through eight countries who don't give a damn about the US and post what I feel like to their social media. This just added another black market. Police seem timid. They should be. They will reap what they have sown.
