Arkansas considers banning videos showing officers killed
Arkansas considers banning videos showing officers killed
In this Jan. 31, 2017, photo, Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson is interviewed outside the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., about a bill that would prohibit the general release of videotape depicting the death of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty. A recording of a Trumann officer being shot dead in 2011 continues to pop up in social media feeds of the officer's family nearly six years later.
#1 Thursday Mar 9
good idea
#2 Thursday Mar 9
What about the millions of videos of non-LEO being killed or LEO killing innocents? Why do cops cry so much? If they don't want a dangerous job then don't apply if you're a coward. Plenty of jobs are far more dangerous regardless. They're not heros. They're not soldiers. They're a plain civilians with a power trip shove up its ass and an ego that is coming out of their ears.
This video was made in a public space using public equipment. Another great idea from Arkansas. You can't censor the internet. I could push these packets through eight countries who don't give a damn about the US and post what I feel like to their social media. This just added another black market. Police seem timid. They should be. They will reap what they have sown.
