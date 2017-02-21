Women arrested for Medicaid fraud inv...

Women arrested for Medicaid fraud involving a school

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

LITTLE ROCK, AR - Two women were arrested and face charges after allegedly committing Medicaid fraud against a school. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced in a news release that Paula Riggs, 49, of Jonesboro, and Hanna Riggs, 24, of Paragould, were arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paragould Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
12th avenue RIGHT NOW!!!! 22 min Guest 164
Wreck off 412 57 min guest 3
mexican restaurants (Oct '15) 58 min Cynic 6
hair stylists 1 hr TAMBORINE 2
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 hr Thank You Barney 33,862
play the word game (Nov '08) 5 hr luci 12,881
Double---Fun---Word---Game (Mar '11) 5 hr luci 8,086
how to pass hair follicle test in 3 hours (Feb '12) Feb 19 Privategal33 906
See all Paragould Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paragould Forum Now

Paragould Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paragould Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Paragould, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,033 • Total comments across all topics: 279,050,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC