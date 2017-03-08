Town prepares for emergency upgrades

Town prepares for emergency upgrades

Tuesday Feb 28

RECTOR, AR - City officials in Rector are proud of two new projects that supporters say could help the town in the time of an emergency. Officials are working on a plan to expand the town's fire station and have an EMS service available during emergencies.

