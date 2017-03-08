Town prepares for emergency upgrades
RECTOR, AR - City officials in Rector are proud of two new projects that supporters say could help the town in the time of an emergency. Officials are working on a plan to expand the town's fire station and have an EMS service available during emergencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paragould Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica parnell
|40 min
|Guest
|2
|Brittany Huggins- methed up again!!
|2 hr
|knows
|3
|Blacks dominate television commercials (Nov '15)
|4 hr
|stoneman
|22
|Who hires felons
|4 hr
|Guest
|1
|Brittaney Pierce
|4 hr
|XYZ
|4
|Looking for a woman
|4 hr
|Hopeful
|9
|JP Grooms proposed 500 gal per mo for constables
|5 hr
|XYZ
|24
|how to pass hair follicle test in 3 hours (Feb '12)
|10 hr
|John
|925
Find what you want!
Search Paragould Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC