Tickets for fundraiser honoring murdered woman sell out
PARAGOULD, AR - A local business is helping children while honoring the memory of an employee who was murdered. Lorado Grocery posted on their Facebook page Feb. 8 about a steak dinner for Valentine's Day in honor of Stacy Quintana to benefit the Paragould Children's Home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paragould Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|37 min
|BARNEYII
|33,876
|kin folk motorcycle club (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Slyb the realones
|114
|play the word game (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|sohorny
|12,893
|Monroe Employee Hot Line Phone # (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|tihsllub
|14
|Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|Lil Mama
|17,681
|Red dodge neon with the wing
|9 hr
|Black dodge
|1
|tax refund direct deposit (Feb '15)
|10 hr
|Yep
|17
|how to pass hair follicle test in 3 hours (Feb '12)
|11 hr
|Aden Wilbanks
|908
Find what you want!
Search Paragould Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC