Tickets for fundraiser honoring murde...

Tickets for fundraiser honoring murdered woman sell out

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

PARAGOULD, AR - A local business is helping children while honoring the memory of an employee who was murdered. Lorado Grocery posted on their Facebook page Feb. 8 about a steak dinner for Valentine's Day in honor of Stacy Quintana to benefit the Paragould Children's Home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paragould Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 37 min BARNEYII 33,876
kin folk motorcycle club (Jul '11) 1 hr Slyb the realones 114
play the word game (Nov '08) 2 hr sohorny 12,893
Monroe Employee Hot Line Phone # (Aug '08) 2 hr tihsllub 14
Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Dec '09) 3 hr Lil Mama 17,681
Red dodge neon with the wing 9 hr Black dodge 1
tax refund direct deposit (Feb '15) 10 hr Yep 17
how to pass hair follicle test in 3 hours (Feb '12) 11 hr Aden Wilbanks 908
See all Paragould Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paragould Forum Now

Paragould Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paragould Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Paragould, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,138 • Total comments across all topics: 279,086,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC