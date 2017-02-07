Suspected driver in Arkansas store sl...

Suspected driver in Arkansas store slaying pleads guilty

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: NWAonline

The suspected getaway driver for a Leachville woman who pleaded guilty to killing a rural grocery store manager in northeast Arkansas has also pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. Prosecutor Scott Ellington tells the Jonesboro Sun 53-year-old Darrel Eugene Swan, of Paragould, pleaded guilty Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paragould Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pecan Grove 22 min NO ONE 6
12th avenue RIGHT NOW!!!! 23 min Guest 69
White corvette from Missouri 28 min guest 7
CDC Whistle Blower admits MMR Vaccine causes Au... 38 min Dr_Ledbetter 1
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 44 min Thank You Barney 33,663
i need help 1 hr ineedhelp 20
Is Earth the most primitive planet in this gala... 4 hr tallboy 15
See all Paragould Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paragould Forum Now

Paragould Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paragould Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Paragould, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,981 • Total comments across all topics: 278,638,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC