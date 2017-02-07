Suspected driver in Arkansas store slaying pleads guilty
The suspected getaway driver for a Leachville woman who pleaded guilty to killing a rural grocery store manager in northeast Arkansas has also pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. Prosecutor Scott Ellington tells the Jonesboro Sun 53-year-old Darrel Eugene Swan, of Paragould, pleaded guilty Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Paragould Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pecan Grove
|22 min
|NO ONE
|6
|12th avenue RIGHT NOW!!!!
|23 min
|Guest
|69
|White corvette from Missouri
|28 min
|guest
|7
|CDC Whistle Blower admits MMR Vaccine causes Au...
|38 min
|Dr_Ledbetter
|1
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|44 min
|Thank You Barney
|33,663
|i need help
|1 hr
|ineedhelp
|20
|Is Earth the most primitive planet in this gala...
|4 hr
|tallboy
|15
Find what you want!
Search Paragould Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC