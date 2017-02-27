Someone in Paragould won small chunk ...

Someone in Paragould won small chunk in Powerball drawing

Thursday Feb 23

PARAGOULD, AR - Though Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot winner was in Indiana, someone in Region 8 still won big. Bishop Woosley, director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, tweeted Thursday morning that someone in Paragould is $50,000 richer after the drawing.

