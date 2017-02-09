Police release info on search warrant to quash rumors
PARAGOULD, AR - A police department has released preliminary information about the execution of a search warrant after the public raised questions. Paragould Police Detective Jack Hailey states in a news release the police operation happened on Thursday around 6 p.m. at a residence on Academy Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Add your comments below
Paragould Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Image Realty
|40 min
|Skeptic
|2
|Slander????
|43 min
|Attorney
|10
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|guest
|33,711
|12th avenue RIGHT NOW!!!!
|2 hr
|lol
|88
|Thirsty Hog
|3 hr
|wonder
|11
|Best flea market to rent a booth
|4 hr
|guest
|3
|avon full-size mrs albee's figurines (Jun '09)
|6 hr
|Kim
|15
|how to pass hair follicle test in 3 hours (Feb '12)
|20 hr
|NaILed It
|902
Find what you want!
Search Paragould Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC