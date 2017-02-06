Man faces breaking or entering, theft...

Man faces breaking or entering, theft charges

PARAGOULD, AR - A Clay County man reportedly admitted breaking into a vehicle, stealing credit and debit cards after a two-county investigation into the man, authorities said Monday. Steven Christopher Caico of Corning was arrested on suspicion of two counts of breaking or entering and theft of property in connection with the Jan. 24 break-ins at a Greene County farm shop and an 18-wheeler.

