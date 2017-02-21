Have-a-Heart Wish-a-Thon set for Friday

Monday Feb 13 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR - From bucket brigades to fundraisers at several schools in northeast Arkansas, Friday will be the culmination of all that is good in Region 8. The 19th annual Have-a-Heart Wish-a-Thon will be held Friday, Feb. 17. Towns in five counties will participate with 16 road blocks to collect donations. A few dollars can also go a long way in helping a child with a life-threatening medical condition.

