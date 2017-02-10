Grant aims to establish residencies in hospitals
To address the state's shortage of primary care physicians, the osteopathic college in Jonesboro is using a $200,000 grant to help establish residencies in Delta-area hospitals. In November, the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro received the grant from the Delta Regional Authority to create a consortium with five hospitals to open residency positions, the Arkansas Business reported.
Paragould Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|12th avenue RIGHT NOW!!!!
|2 min
|allen
|103
|Humans don't know what freedom is
|46 min
|Guest
|2
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Bart
|33,722
|curly headed female cashier at FLASH market
|1 hr
|Just me
|11
|ignorant driver in cash saver parking lot
|4 hr
|pissed off
|1
|First loves are a trap!!
|4 hr
|Cumslinger
|2
|Life sucks
|4 hr
|Cuntslurper
|4
