Grant aims to establish residencies in hospitals

Read more: Texarkana Gazette

To address the state's shortage of primary care physicians, the osteopathic college in Jonesboro is using a $200,000 grant to help establish residencies in Delta-area hospitals. In November, the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro received the grant from the Delta Regional Authority to create a consortium with five hospitals to open residency positions, the Arkansas Business reported.

