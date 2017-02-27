Busy highway may be in need of new st...

Busy highway may be in need of new striping

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: KAIT-TV

GREENE COUNTY, AR - The highway between Jonesboro and Paragould - U.S. 49 - has seen some wear and tear in recent years with the traffic, but faded paint on the road has drawn the attention of state highway officials. Alan Walter, an engineer with the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, said an area supervisor will review the location, finding problem areas along the road.

