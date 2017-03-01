Be careful before you dial
PARAGOULD, AR - Accidental calls to 911 have become a real-life problem for Paragould police, with dispatchers wanting residents to know it can be dangerous, even deadly. The department has about a dozen 911 lines, and accidental calls can tie up the lines, Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paragould Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 letter game (Dec '08)
|28 min
|luci
|10,500
|WANTED! RC cars/trucks New, Used, Broken, Parts... (Mar '10)
|35 min
|Jorange
|211
|queers on topix
|42 min
|gaybasher
|1
|Love
|45 min
|yaaaboq
|4
|Lost dog Female Black Boxer Sunday night
|1 hr
|Guest
|2
|Trustworthy mechanics?
|1 hr
|Guest
|8
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Now_What-
|33,992
Find what you want!
Search Paragould Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC