3 new mumps cases confirmed in Paragould School District
PARAGOULD, AR - Three new mumps cases have been confirmed at the Paragould School District. Paragould Schools Superintendent Debbie Smith told Region 8 News two cases were confirmed at Paragould Primary School and one case was confirmed at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School on Wednesday.
