3 new mumps cases confirmed in Paragould School District

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: KAIT-TV

PARAGOULD, AR - Three new mumps cases have been confirmed at the Paragould School District. Paragould Schools Superintendent Debbie Smith told Region 8 News two cases were confirmed at Paragould Primary School and one case was confirmed at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School on Wednesday.

