Visit doctor first if you suspect mum...

Visit doctor first if you suspect mumps, authorities say

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: KAIT-TV

PARAGOULD, AR - The waiting room at a hospital may not be the best place to be if you suspect you have the mumps, an official with an area hospital said Monday. Mumps cases have been confirmed in Craighead, Greene, Jackson and Randolph counties, public health officials have said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paragould Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 min bone spurs 33,685
its about time for people on welfare to get a r... 14 min Guest 18
is it Joe M? 21 min a bit of warning 1
News Records 1 hr guest 15
Bad Landlords at 69 trailer park (Mar '16) 1 hr 1MADMOMMAS-3 6
Herpies in Paragould. . guess who has it #2 2 hr stormy5 22
Paragould Music Thread (May '13) 2 hr guestwho 21
how to pass hair follicle test in 3 hours (Feb '12) 6 hr guest 899
12th avenue RIGHT NOW!!!! 18 hr anon 84
See all Paragould Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paragould Forum Now

Paragould Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paragould Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Paragould, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,804 • Total comments across all topics: 278,703,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC