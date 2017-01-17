UCP Bluegrass Benefit stands the test of time

PARAGOULD, AR - The Northeast Arkansas Bluegrass Association's United Cerebral Palsy Bluegrass Benefit Show marks 34 years on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Collins Theatre at 6 p.m . The evening's entertainment features the Keisler Brothers, the Crowley's Ridge Cloggers , Bucksnort Hill and Grand Prairie from Cabot.

