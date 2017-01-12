Paragould looks to revitalize businesses in 2017
PARAGOULD, AR - One Region 8 town is making it a priority this year to improve and lure residents to their downtown businesses. According to a report from Arkansas Talk Business & Politics , Gina Jarrett has been the Main Street Paragould executive director since 2005.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paragould Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is a Trump golden shower I'm hearing about
|20 min
|Guest
|13
|Chili's
|29 min
|unknown
|33
|origin of evil
|48 min
|Guest
|28
|Hypocrite preacher BILLY VANDERBILT United Meth...
|49 min
|Guest
|2
|ISO places for rent
|1 hr
|inquirer
|3
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|guest
|33,319
|Hubby wants to watch
|6 hr
|Hubby who wants t...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Paragould Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC