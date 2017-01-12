Paragould looks to revitalize busines...

Paragould looks to revitalize businesses in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

PARAGOULD, AR - One Region 8 town is making it a priority this year to improve and lure residents to their downtown businesses. According to a report from Arkansas Talk Business & Politics , Gina Jarrett has been the Main Street Paragould executive director since 2005.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paragould Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is a Trump golden shower I'm hearing about 20 min Guest 13
Chili's 29 min unknown 33
origin of evil 48 min Guest 28
Hypocrite preacher BILLY VANDERBILT United Meth... 49 min Guest 2
ISO places for rent 1 hr inquirer 3
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr guest 33,319
Hubby wants to watch 6 hr Hubby who wants t... 1
See all Paragould Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paragould Forum Now

Paragould Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paragould Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Paragould, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,331 • Total comments across all topics: 277,972,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC