Paragould FD: Fire destroys mobile home
PARAGOULD, AR - A fire Friday night at a mobile home in Paragould displaced a man from his home. Lt. Phillip Russell with the Paragould Fire Department said firefighters went to a home in the 1800-block of Rector Road around 6 p.m. Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paragould Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|16 min
|Redd
|33,260
|What is a Trump golden shower I'm hearing about
|50 min
|SSOB
|9
|Do we have a Mafia in Paragould (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|Kennie23
|34
|how to get on welfare
|4 hr
|Genie
|83
|rn job listing , lr
|5 hr
|Guest
|2
|is it wrong to fart
|5 hr
|Guest
|2
|Chili's
|7 hr
|Guest
|29
Find what you want!
Search Paragould Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC