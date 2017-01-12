Paragould FD: Fire destroys mobile home

Paragould FD: Fire destroys mobile home

PARAGOULD, AR - A fire Friday night at a mobile home in Paragould displaced a man from his home. Lt. Phillip Russell with the Paragould Fire Department said firefighters went to a home in the 1800-block of Rector Road around 6 p.m. Friday.

