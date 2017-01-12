New lecture series to feature 4 Arkansas authors, their work
The Arkansas State Archives, in conjunction with the Historic Arkansas Museum, is launching a quarterly series of book lectures by Arkansas authors, titled "Pen to Podium: Arkansas Historical Writers' Lecture Series." The series opens with a lecture by Kenneth C. Barnes, author of Anti-Catholicism in Arkansas: How Politicians, the Press, the Klan and Religious Leaders Imagined an Enemy, 1910-1960 , at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Paragould Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is a Trump golden shower I'm hearing about
|15 min
|LibsRstupiddamned...
|2
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|39 min
|Now_What-
|33,227
|how to get on welfare
|1 hr
|ineedhelp
|79
|Chili's
|2 hr
|Negan
|26
|how to pass hair follicle test in 3 hours (Feb '12)
|2 hr
|Boosie
|888
|Police by McDonalds
|2 hr
|anonymous
|10
|Harley Davidson jewelry box
|3 hr
|it is in your face
|18
Find what you want!
Search Paragould Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC