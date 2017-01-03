IRS request to file taxes early for y...

IRS request to file taxes early for your safety

It can often occur early in the tax season, mostly before taxpayers file. However, John Pascua, manager of Liberty Tax Service in the Jonesboro area said to help prevent falling victim to fraudulent activity, file your taxes early.

