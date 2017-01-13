Hutchinson fills commission seats
Gov. Asa Hutchinson today announced the appointment of a member of the S tate Police Commission and five members of the governing boards of public universities . The appointments: Stephen Edwards, Marianna, to the Arkansas State Police Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paragould Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pride Band
|4 min
|Cynic
|36
|Hypocrite preacher BILLY VANDERBILT United Meth...
|8 min
|No surprise
|3
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|32 min
|SSOB
|33,324
|donna dabo (Dec '10)
|40 min
|Maggie Jackson
|5
|hr block
|1 hr
|lol
|1
|GREAT grandpa ROBERT JOHNSTON of LAFE,AR. (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Maggie Jackson
|58
|Candy store downtown
|2 hr
|Old man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Paragould Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC