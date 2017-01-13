Hutchinson fills commission seats

Hutchinson fills commission seats

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Arkansas Times

Gov. Asa Hutchinson today announced the appointment of a member of the S tate Police Commission and five members of the governing boards of public universities . The appointments: Stephen Edwards, Marianna, to the Arkansas State Police Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paragould Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pride Band 4 min Cynic 36
Hypocrite preacher BILLY VANDERBILT United Meth... 8 min No surprise 3
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 32 min SSOB 33,324
donna dabo (Dec '10) 40 min Maggie Jackson 5
hr block 1 hr lol 1
GREAT grandpa ROBERT JOHNSTON of LAFE,AR. (Jun '10) 1 hr Maggie Jackson 58
Candy store downtown 2 hr Old man 1
See all Paragould Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paragould Forum Now

Paragould Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paragould Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Paragould, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,583 • Total comments across all topics: 277,997,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC