Greene County SO: Two arrested after search nets drugs

Tuesday Jan 17

PARAGOULD, AR - A parole search on Friday the 13th proved to be unlucky for two Paragould residents arrested on suspicion of drug charges. Harley Duffel and Amanda Sue Wince, both of Paragould, were arrested after Greene County deputies and the Arkansas Department of Community Correction went to an apartment in the 1200-block of South 4th Street.

