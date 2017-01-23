GR8 Job: GCT school group helps animals
PARAGOULD, AR - A local animal group received a large donation of items from a school club at Greene County Tech Monday. According to a Facebook post from the Paragould Animal Welfare Society, the GCT Jr. High Pay It Forward Club gave items including cat and dog food, animal toys and laundry detergent.
