GR8 Job: GCT school group helps animals

Monday Jan 16

PARAGOULD, AR - A local animal group received a large donation of items from a school club at Greene County Tech Monday. According to a Facebook post from the Paragould Animal Welfare Society, the GCT Jr. High Pay It Forward Club gave items including cat and dog food, animal toys and laundry detergent.

