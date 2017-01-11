Five charged with second degree murde...

Five charged with second degree murder in Tippah County case

Robert Joseph "Bobby" Hoose, 30, of the Spouts Springs community, died of multiple trauma to the head, according to Tippah County Sheriff's Department Investigator Jeremy Rainey. Hoose was reported missing on Nov. 9, 2016.

