City council reviews possible raises for elected officials

Tuesday Jan 3

JONESBORO, AR - A special-called finance meeting took place Tuesday night giving Jonesboro City Council members a look at a potential salary increase for elected officials. The information reviewed at the meeting included the salaries of mayors, city attorneys, city clerks, and city council members from different cities in Arkansas.

