AHTD considers six bids for new Paragould bypass
PARAGOULD, AR - Six bids for the Highway 412/49 western bypass in Greene County are being considered by the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department. AHTD opened up bids for the 5.175 mile stretch of roadway on Jan. 18, but AHTD has not announced who won the bid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paragould Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paragould Light Water and Cable ripping off par... (Jan '11)
|26 min
|Exd
|47
|Apostolic Lighthouse (Oct '14)
|28 min
|hubba bubba
|387
|12th avenue RIGHT NOW!!!!
|32 min
|anon
|67
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|YuckoisAVagina
|33,649
|Franklin Apartments
|3 hr
|Just Sayin
|4
|Herpies in Paragould. . guess who has it
|4 hr
|yeah
|3
|Best flea market to rent a booth
|5 hr
|Paragould Lady
|1
|Jonesboro Sun printing Paragould story.
|Sat
|guest
|22
Find what you want!
Search Paragould Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC