AHTD considers six bids for new Paragould bypass

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

PARAGOULD, AR - Six bids for the Highway 412/49 western bypass in Greene County are being considered by the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department. AHTD opened up bids for the 5.175 mile stretch of roadway on Jan. 18, but AHTD has not announced who won the bid.

