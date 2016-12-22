Rudy O. McCrady
ROCK FALLS – Rudy O. McCrady, 78, of Rock Falls, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Sterling Pavilion Nursing Home. Rudy was born May 30, 1938, in Rector, Arkansas, the son of Rudy E. and Nellie McCrady.
