Wednesday Dec 14

Clay and Desaray Bibb of Lone Tree, Colo., have announced the birth of their first child, a daughter, on Dec. 7, 2016, at Sky Ridge Women's Hospital in Lone Tree, Colo. Grandparents are Ginger Bibb of Walnut Ridge, the late John Bibb and the late Crystal Karie Palinckx.

