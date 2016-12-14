Records
Clay and Desaray Bibb of Lone Tree, Colo., have announced the birth of their first child, a daughter, on Dec. 7, 2016, at Sky Ridge Women's Hospital in Lone Tree, Colo. Grandparents are Ginger Bibb of Walnut Ridge, the late John Bibb and the late Crystal Karie Palinckx.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paragould Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|27 min
|RED
|32,865
|Records
|1 hr
|guest
|7
|Pride Band
|3 hr
|Cynic
|26
|Ascent Pediatric Daycare
|3 hr
|Curious
|1
|Who was your real choice?
|4 hr
|kennie23
|8
|how to pass hair follicle test in 3 hours (Feb '12)
|5 hr
|Help
|870
|anaconda
|5 hr
|guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Paragould Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC