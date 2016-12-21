There are on the Times-Dispatch story from Wednesday, titled Records. In it, Times-Dispatch reports that:

Richard and Chasidy Morgan Tate have announced the birth of a daughter, born Dec. 7, 2016, at NEA Baptist in Jonesboro. The baby weighed seven pounds, eight ounces, and has been named Emersyn Rose Tate.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Times-Dispatch.