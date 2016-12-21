Mission Outreach reaches out to homel...

Mission Outreach reaches out to homeless dealing with cold weather

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: KAIT-TV

PARAGOULD, AR - The Mission Outreach in Paragould is always willing able to serve those who need help, but as the temperatures turn bitterly cold, they see a uptick in the homeless population during the cold months. Case manager Cheri Peters said the shelter currently holds 40 residents and 16 children, but they're expected to reach maximum capacity within a few days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paragould Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Schelby Potter 27 min Audrey 3
Strange Group Activity 1 hr HeeHaw 3
How 2 hr Sad 23
Vape & sizzle 2 hr Vapers 1
Anchor Packaging and Drug Testing for Day Shift (Apr '10) 3 hr Hey hey hey 59
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 hr Bunch Of Them 33,047
Apts w/ paid utilities (Feb '11) 5 hr Brokenhearted 70
See all Paragould Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paragould Forum Now

Paragould Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paragould Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Paragould, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,384 • Total comments across all topics: 277,552,563

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC