Mission Outreach reaches out to homeless dealing with cold weather
PARAGOULD, AR - The Mission Outreach in Paragould is always willing able to serve those who need help, but as the temperatures turn bitterly cold, they see a uptick in the homeless population during the cold months. Case manager Cheri Peters said the shelter currently holds 40 residents and 16 children, but they're expected to reach maximum capacity within a few days.
