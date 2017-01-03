Mission Outreach hosts Christmas party

Mission Outreach hosts Christmas party

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

PARAGOULD, AR - Mission Outreach hosted their second annual Christmas party on Sunday. People living in the shelter gathered to enjoy live music, food, and a visit from Santa Clause.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paragould Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did Brandon Imler Get Busted Again? (Jul '14) 1 hr like a fox 8
Single mother in need of Christmas help 3 hr Guest 168
Going to the Bahamas 3 hr The Deceiver 64
Tammy Cole at Paragould Primary 3 hr Guest 6
chili dogs 4 hr citizen 3
Do we have a Mafia in Paragould (Apr '11) 4 hr citizen 14
Alphabet Game (Apr '12) 4 hr luci 2,789
See all Paragould Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paragould Forum Now

Paragould Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paragould Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Paragould, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,028 • Total comments across all topics: 277,586,747

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC