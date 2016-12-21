GCT parents: Perfect Attendance not s...

GCT parents: Perfect Attendance not so perfect

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

PARAGOULD, AR - Some parents of Greene County Tech students are concerned tonight with the school's attendance policy, saying a student who does well on class and is exempt from tests can be punished for doing good work. School officials said there is some question over different interpretations by principals at different schools within the district.

