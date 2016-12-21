Lawrence Co. deputies arrest 3 in separate cases
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR - Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department stayed busy during Thanksgiving week making three arrests in separate cases. Sergeant Jamie White stated the first arrest happened on Nov. 22. Chris Hall, 24, of Paragould was arrested for theft by receiving stemming from an incident in October where an ATV and trailer were stolen from Walnut Ridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
