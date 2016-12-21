GCT students to decorate nursing home

GCT students to decorate nursing home

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: KAIT-TV

PARAGOULD, AR - Nearly 15 different clubs and organizations at Greene County Tech High School are gearing up this week for a Christmas competition that will help serve the elderly in Paragould. Students are preparing for a door decorating contest to go in the halls of Sunshine Manor Nursing Home in Paragould.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paragould Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 26 min RED 32,865
News Records 1 hr guest 7
Pride Band 3 hr Cynic 26
Ascent Pediatric Daycare 3 hr Curious 1
Who was your real choice? 4 hr kennie23 8
how to pass hair follicle test in 3 hours (Feb '12) 5 hr Help 870
anaconda 5 hr guest 2
See all Paragould Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paragould Forum Now

Paragould Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paragould Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Paragould, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,661 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,563

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC