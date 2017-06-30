Two Paradise ridge structure fires qu...

Two Paradise ridge structure fires quickly controlled

On Monday night, Cal Fire-Butte County responded to a report of a mobile fire on Harvey Road in Paradise. Kevin Finkenkeller of Cal Fire said that the crew was able to knock down the fire within about 20 minutes.

