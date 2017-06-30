Remodeling fast food in Paradise

Remodeling fast food in Paradise

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Paradise Post

You may have noticed that Taco Bell has a fence around it. No, there's nothing dangerous or nefarious going on, just a remodeling of the fast food restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LGBT Community contributes $1.7 TRILLION to the... 7 hr Example of One 6
Trump want Internment/Concentration Camps for P... 11 hr Bob Is Drunk Again 16
Another example of a Liberal run state 15 hr a-citizen 1
ConservaKLANturds FLIP OUT over the READING of ... 15 hr Lucky 3
Trump DEMANDS ALL of YOUR Personal Data! 19 hr Say No One 14
More Chickens Coming Home To Roost 20 hr Bob Luvs His Cats 3
Obamacare - Here to Stay Tue Not One 7
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,077 • Total comments across all topics: 282,273,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC