Paradise doctor pleads no contest to weapons charges

A Paradise doctor, who was arrested last October on several weapons charges pled no contest on Wednesday morning in Butte County Superior Court to illegal possession of a machine gun, four assault weapons, and a short-barreled rifle, the Butte County District Attorney office announced. According to District Attorney Mike Ramsey, Dr. Ronald Batin, 51, a pulmonologist in Paradise, also entered a plea of no contest to a misdemeanor charge of illegally exhibiting a firearm.

