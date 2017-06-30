Paradise doctor pleads no contest to weapons charges
A Paradise doctor, who was arrested last October on several weapons charges pled no contest on Wednesday morning in Butte County Superior Court to illegal possession of a machine gun, four assault weapons, and a short-barreled rifle, the Butte County District Attorney office announced. According to District Attorney Mike Ramsey, Dr. Ronald Batin, 51, a pulmonologist in Paradise, also entered a plea of no contest to a misdemeanor charge of illegally exhibiting a firearm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump want Internment/Concentration Camps for P...
|2 hr
|Bob Is Drunk Again
|16
|LGBT Community contributes $1.7 TRILLION to the...
|4 hr
|Bob Is A Queen
|5
|Another example of a Liberal run state
|6 hr
|a-citizen
|1
|ConservaKLANturds FLIP OUT over the READING of ...
|6 hr
|Lucky
|3
|Trump DEMANDS ALL of YOUR Personal Data!
|10 hr
|Say No One
|14
|More Chickens Coming Home To Roost
|11 hr
|Bob Luvs His Cats
|3
|Obamacare - Here to Stay
|23 hr
|Not One
|7
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC