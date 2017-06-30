Man faces murder charges in killing of Paradise woman.
Paradise >> A Paradise woman was found dead Thursday in Colusa County, and a suspect is in the Butte County Jail in Oroville, facing murder charges in her killing, according to the Paradise Police Department. The body of Lisa Marie Madrid, 52, was found just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday off Harbison Road, about a mile west of Highway 45. Harbison is about a half-mile south of Colusa Casino.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBT Community contributes $1.7 TRILLION to the...
|3 hr
|Example of One
|6
|Trump want Internment/Concentration Camps for P...
|7 hr
|Bob Is Drunk Again
|16
|Another example of a Liberal run state
|11 hr
|a-citizen
|1
|ConservaKLANturds FLIP OUT over the READING of ...
|11 hr
|Lucky
|3
|Trump DEMANDS ALL of YOUR Personal Data!
|14 hr
|Say No One
|14
|More Chickens Coming Home To Roost
|15 hr
|Bob Luvs His Cats
|3
|Obamacare - Here to Stay
|Tue
|Not One
|7
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC