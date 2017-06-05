Wells Fargo robbed

Paradise police are searching for a man who robbed the Wells Fargo bank on Skyway yesterday afternoon. In a press release, PPD said that around 2:49 p.m. a male between the age of 50 to 60 years old waited in line for a teller and then approached them with a note demanding money.

