Water presentation, potluck planned Monday by Paradise guilds
A potluck presentation on Northern California water is planned by Paradise Community Guilds at 6 p.m. Monday at the Norton Buffalo Hall, 5704 Chapel Drive in Paradise. Those attending should arrive at 6 p.m. with a dish or drink to share.
