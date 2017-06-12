Water presentation, potluck planned M...

Water presentation, potluck planned Monday by Paradise guilds

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

A potluck presentation on Northern California water is planned by Paradise Community Guilds at 6 p.m. Monday at the Norton Buffalo Hall, 5704 Chapel Drive in Paradise. Those attending should arrive at 6 p.m. with a dish or drink to share.

